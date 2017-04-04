People took my top-four finishes for granted – Wenger

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger says that people are finally beginning to appreciate how hard it is to finish in the Premier League’s top four.

The Gunners are in danger of missing out on a Champions League qualification places for the first time since the 1996/97 season.

Wenger has never finished lower than fourth in any of his full seasons as manager since being appointed in October 1996, but that record is under imminent threat, with the Gunners currently sixth and seven points behind fourth-placed Manchester City.

Speaking on Tuesday ahead of the midweek meeting with West Ham, the Frenchman says that his previous record of qualification has been taken for granted.

“For 20 years I have done it and it looked nothing,” he said. “Now people realise it is not as easy as it looked.

“Guardiola said to achieve top four is a trophy.

“We have many games in April, we need everybody on board. We need the support of our fans in games.

“We play as well in the semi-final of the FA Cup, it’s all to go for. It’s a good opportunity to show we are united.”