Pep confirms Jesus return, but won’t name Man City comeback

Pep Guardiola has revealed Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus is back in training after a knee injury.

The Brazil international has been out since the end of December when he picked up knee ligament damage against Crystal Palace.

City boss Guardiola has described the 20-year-old’s imminent return as “good news” but Monday’s FA Cup fifth-round clash at Wigan could come too soon.

Guardiola said: “Gabriel Jesus will be in training today, I don’t know when he’ll be ready to play but today will be his first training for the team.”

More from Planet Sport: The future stars of tennis. (Tennis365)

Guardiola also claims he “feels English” having seen a number of Premier League clubs impress in the Champions League.

City hold a 4-0 lead against Basel in their last-16 tie, while Liverpool beat Porto 5-0 and Tottenham drew 2-2 at Juventus in their first-leg clashes in midweek.

Guardiola added: “Being here, I feel English, I feel even more part of this league. It’s great news for this country that the Premier League teams are doing so well in Europe.”

On the game against 2013 FA Cup winners Wigan, who beat Bournemouth in a third-round replay, Guardiola said: “Of course I am concerned.

“I saw the game against Bournemouth. Bournemouth are one of the teams I like to watch the most in the Premier League and they were able to beat them.

“And I think in the FA Cup, every season, there are a lot of surprises. We are going to prepare as good as possible for this game.”

Like our dedicated Man City Facebook page for all the latest news on your timeline