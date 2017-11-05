Pep cools Sanchez links as he admits liking for another Arsenal man

Pep Guardiola has downplayed talk Manchester City could sign Alexis Sanchez in January – but has revealed he does have an admiration for another Arsenal star.

The City boss came close to landing the Chilean in a £60million deal over the summer until the transfer stalled at the last moment, though the two are heavily expected to be reunited again when the transfer window opens in January.

However, ahead of Sunday’s meeting between the two sides, Guardiola has cooled the talk, insisting he respects Arsenal and Arsene Wenger.

“He’s an Arsenal player. His manager had to speak to him,” Guardiola said. “You know the situation – before the transfer window was open, and now it is closed.

“He’s an Arsenal player and is so important for them, for his talent that he has, you have to try and control him.”

Mesut Ozil is another Arsenal player in the final year of his contract at the club and Guardiola has admitted his liking of the former Real Madrid star, despite plenty of critics claiming he goes missing in the big games.

“I don’t have doubts about him,” said Guardiola. “I enjoy him and I have suffered from him as well when losing to Real Madrid [at Barcelona].

“I don’t have any doubts about his quality, it is normal for critics when the team lose so I admire him a lot. Maybe his body language doesn’t help him too much but sometimes the body language can confuse the critics.

“It’s good for the Premier League to have players of this talent. Hopefully tomorrow he can play a bad, bad game.”