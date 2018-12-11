Pep gives David Silva update with Man City down to bare bones

Manchester City have only 15 fit senior players available for Wednesday’s Champions League clash with Hoffenheim, manager Pep Guardiola has said.

Playmaker David Silva is the latest addition to an injury list that already includes Sergio Aguero, Kevin De Bruyne, Benjamin Mendy and Claudio Bravo.

“We have 15 players available,” Guardiola said at a press conference.

Guardiola revealed that Silva could be out for “a few weeks” with a muscular injury.

Full-back Danilo is also sidelined but Aguero, who has missed the last three games with a groin problem, could return to face Everton at the weekend.

City are hoping to bounce back from their first Premier League defeat of the season against Chelsea, which allowed Liverpool to replace the Blues at the top of the Premier League table.

Winger Leroy Sane added: “It was disappointing that we lost on Saturday but it’s good to learn from the game.

“It was a big game and if you make small mistakes you get punished.

“Every one of us knows what to do now, we are full of hunger to keep going on, to get the next points and get back to the top of the league.

“We’re really motivated to get back in front of Liverpool.”