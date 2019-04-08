Pep gives Man City stars five rules ahead of Tottenham clash

Pep Guardiola has given his Manchester City players five rules to follow ahead of their Champions League clash at Tottenham.

City will face their Premier League rivals in the last eight of the Champions League, with the winner facing either Ajax or Juventus in the semi-finals.

Guardiola’s side reached the FA Cup final with a narrow win over Brighton on Saturday, while they are firmly in the running to defend their Premier League title – having already won the Carabao Cup this season, as they chase an incredible Quadruple.

City travel to north London on Tuesday night to take on Spurs at their brand new stadium before playing hosts in the second leg eight days later.

Guardiola, however, has warned his relentless players to follow his five simple rules ahead of the first-leg clash.

“It’s really good but we don’t have too much time to tell ourselves it’s so good,” he said.

“The only focus right now is: don’t drink one drop of beer or alcohol, rest, eat good, regeneration and prepare for the game against one of the best teams in all terms in the Premier League and Europe, when they had six days to prepare and we had two-and-a-half.”