Pep Guardiola hails Man City’s record-breaking 13.7km running man

Pep Guardiola picked out two Manchester City players for special praise as they kept their title defence alive by beating Liverpool.

The champions cut the gap on the Premier League leaders to four points with a tense 2-1 win in a frantic clash at the Etihad Stadium on Thursday.

Liverpool, who were unbeaten and could have gone 10 points clear with victory, had gone into the game as favourites after winning their previous nine matches.

Guardiola was delighted with the collective effort from his City, but no player topped the effort of Bernardo Silva, who picked up the assist on Sergio Aguero’s opener and tracked an incredible 13.7km (8.5 miles) in the match – the most by any player in a Premier League game this season.

“He did everything. He won all the duels,” said Guardiola.

“He is the smallest one. He shows again that to play football, you have to be good. Of course I would prefer to have a taller team or more physicality but Bernardo is incredible.

“It’s a long time since I’ve seen a performance like he did in all terms – not just with the ball because he is precise, he is clean, he is clever but he fought with [Virgil] Van Dijk and made him uncomfortable. Big compliments because Bernardo was incredible.”

Guardiola also played Aymeric Laporte at left-back, rather than in central defence, leaving Kyle Walker on the bench.

And he paid tribute to Laporte afterwards for keeping Mo Salah quiet.

“I admire the people who do everything for the team, even in a position they are not comfortable in.

“We cannot forget that for two seasons we have played without a typical left-back. Fabian Delph is a midfield player, Aleks Zinchenko is a No.10 and Aymeric Laporte played there today.

“When I am talking about how pleased I am with these guys, it is for this reason. He made the best performance. Playing that position with Salah and Mane is not easy for anyone in the world. These guys destroy opponents and we controlled it well,” added Guardiola.

“We reduced the gap but still they are top of the table, still they are four points (ahead).

“But it is enough points to be calm and it is a good moment to congratulate and say thank you to these incredible players.

“Today they showed everybody how good they are, against an incredible team. It was a good spectacle and both teams played to win.

“It was a final for us because lose today and it was almost over. Win today and we are (still) there. Now it is tight again. We will see what happens in the future but now we rest and relax.”

Leroy Sane settled the contest in the 72nd minute, eight minutes after Roberto Firmino had cancelled out Sergio Aguero’s superb first-half opener.

Liverpool, however, had other close chances, most notably when Sadio Mane hit the post and John Stones’ clearance cannoned back towards goal, only to be cleared off the line 11 millimetres short – according to goalline technology – of going in.

The Reds also argued that City captain Vincent Kompany could have been sent off for a late challenge on Mohamed Salah.

Guardiola said: “The decision of the referee you have to ask to the referee. I understand here you can be banned even if you speak quite well about the referee.”

Kompany, who has won three Premier League titles with City, hailed the character of the team.

The defender told Sky Sports: “I’m not even worried about the result. I’m buzzing after a tremendous performance.

“We went toe to toe with a very physical and aggressive team and we matched them for everything, if not more. It is still in Liverpool’s hands but our performance was beyond anything else I’ve ever witnessed.

“It came from the guts. The 12th man is more than just the fans, it’s something from within and it made us a better team.”