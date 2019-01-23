Pep Guardiola happy to escape injuries at frosty Burton

Pep Guardiola branded Burton’s Pirelli Stadium pitch as “dangerous” after City’s 1-0 Carabao Cup second leg win over the Brewers.

The Citizens went ahead midway through the first half, as a trademark Kevin De Bruyne through-ball allowed Riyad Mahrez to cut back for Aguero to make it 1-0 on the night, but 10-0 on aggregate to City.

City will now meet the winner of tomorrow’s semi-final second leg, with either Chelsea or Tottenham set to take on the challenge of denying City back-to-back Carabao Cup titles.

Guardiola, however, was just happy to escape injury free.

Speaking to Sky Sports, he said: “It was quite good [the performance], the pitch was so dangerous, so slippery.

“We made a good game, we missed the last pass but Burton had two or three clear chances. Arijanet Muric was outstanding. We are in the final.”

Despite City going into the game with a 9-0 aggregate lead, Guardiola saw plenty of heart from his team.

“Every game is completely different, we started at 9-0 up but I didn’t see a lack of desire. We played seriously, had no injuries,” he explained.

“The youngsters did well, they had good performances. It’s important to be in the final, it’s not easy to get to back-to-back finals, it doesn’t matter which competition.

“Now we will prepare well and try to win.”

