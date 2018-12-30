Pep Guardiola laughs at predictable question as Liverpool charge clear

Man City boss Pep Guardiola has laughed at questions probing whether he was considering a change of approach after defeats to Crystal Palace and Leicester.

City have fallen off the pace in the Premier League after two unlikely defeats, while title rivals Liverpool have taken full advantage and sit 10 points ahead of City, who face Southampton at St Mary’s today before facing Liverpool at home on January 3.

Guardiola is well known for refusing to budge from his tactical approach and laughed when he was asked if he thought he might need to now – perhaps an understandable response considering all City achieved last season in breaking several Premier League records.

“Oh, I was waiting for that question,” said Guardiola. “I was waiting for it later. That is not going to happen. It did not happen in the first year, it is not going to happen.

“Why should I? Because I lost two games? No way. It is definitely not going to happen.”

Instead, Guardiola emphasised the importance of hard work and belief, and expressed confidence City can reach the heights again.

“Football is unpredictable,” he said. “You can lose two, and three, and four, five. That can happen. Tomorrow we can lose, then again against Liverpool and again in the FA Cup.

“In my experience, when this happens it is for everyone to look in the mirror, and work harder, harder. After that, you win one or two, everyone is coming back, and everything becomes normal.”