Pep Guardiola leads tribute to victims of Barcelona attack

Pep Guardiola has expressed his sorrow for the victims of Thursday’s terrorist attack in his home city of Barcelona.

Fourteen people died and dozens were injured when vehicles ploughed into pedestrians in Barcelona’s busy tourist area of Las Ramblas and the nearby seaside town of Cambrils.

Guardiola is now manager at Manchester City but he enjoyed a glittering playing and coaching career with Barcelona, delivering a host of trophies.

Speaking on Friday in Manchester, the 46-year-old said: “Obviously I am affected by what happened. Las Ramblas is an important place in the history of Barcelona.

“My thoughts are for the families and victims of the tragedy. I am sure the city and country will stand up and move on. I just wish it doesn’t happen again in Barcelona or in the whole world.”

Barcelona’s players and coaching staff held a minute’s silence before training on Friday in tribute to those affected, and the club’s players will wear unique shirts in Sunday’s LaLiga season-opening match against Real Betis to further express their solidarity.

Names will be dropped from the back of the shirts, replaced by ‘Barcelona’, with the hashtag ‘#TotsSomBarcelona’ (‘We Are All Barcelona’) on the front.

Barcelona’s current head coach Ernesto Valverde said on the club’s website: “We would like to show our solidarity with the victims and their families in these difficult times. We are here to help in any way we can.”

Barcelona’s players at all levels will wear black armbands during games this weekend, while a minute’s silence will be held at matches across Spain, LaLiga announced.

Espanyol, also based in Barcelona, published photographs of their squad linking arms in a circle to pay their respects.

European champions Real Madrid posted a picture of their first-team squad holding a minute’s silence at their training base, with Catalan club Girona, Granada, Levante and Real Mallorca showing similar images.

Barcelona club president Josep Maria Bartomeu and directors Pau Vilanova and Maria Teixidor were among thousands of people who attended a minute’s silence observed at 11am in the city’s Placa de Catalunya, near the scene of the attack. Spain’s King Felipe VI and Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy were also in attendance.

The city of Barcelona is close to the heart of Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino who echoed Guardiola’s sentiments.

The Argentinian played over 250 games for Espanyol over three separate spells and in 2009 he started his coaching career there.

Pochettino said: “I would like to send my solidarity and my support for the victims of the tragic event in Barcelona, my city. I am sad and want to send my best wishes and support to everyone.”

Newcastle’s former Real Madrid and Valencia boss Rafael Benitez called friends in Barcelona when he heard news of the attack.

The Spaniard said: “I have people, friends there, so I was phoning a couple of them to be sure that everything was fine.

“It’s not just this one (incident) because there have been other ones, so we have to condemn that and regret all these things that are happening now.”

A minute’s silence was held prior to the start of play at Edgbaston in the second Test between England and the West Indies.

The English Football League said it had called on all its teams to wear black armbands “as a mark of respect” in the weekend’s fixtures.