Man City icon Aguero provides insight on next Guardiola move, as Etihad chief targeted by Saudis

Manchester City great Sergio Aguero has given his verdict on what Pep Guardiola might do next, while departing Etihad director of football Txiki Begiristain is reportedly wanted by Saudi Pro League chiefs.

Guardiola is in the final year of his contract at Man City, leading to plenty of speculation about his future. City are determined to tie him down to fresh terms, but other clubs and international associations are monitoring Guardiola and could swoop in with lucrative offers.

The legendary coach was the top target for the FA to replace Gareth Southgate as England boss. However, the FA had to make a final decision and could not afford to wait for Guardiola any longer, which saw them strike an agreement with Thomas Tuchel instead.

In an interview with Catalan outlet Mundo Deportivo, Aguero named the two international federations most likely to chase Guardiola, while also ruling out clubs in Europe.

“There is no longer a team for Pep after Barca, Bayern or City. It would mean going back to doing what he did at City by making signings and I don’t see him starting that routine except for a national team,” the former striker said.

“He would have less daily work and could analyse more. In a short time he could introduce his playing style to internationals who already have talent, although that depends on which country he chooses. In addition to Brazil and Argentina, there are teams [countries] in Europe that could fit his style.”

Guardiola faces huge decision

Guardiola must soon decide whether to engage in contract talks with City or to pursue a new challenge elsewhere.

City want to know what his plans are before the end of the year so they can potentially enter talks with successors.

The reigning Premier League champions believe they can get Guardiola to stay, having built the whole club around him and bolstered his squad with several top additions over the last few transfer windows.

But the serial winner might decide it is time to step away from elite club football, as it is such a gruelling job.

As Aguero points out, managing an international side such as Brazil or Argentina would allow Guardiola to spend more time with his family as well as travelling to his favourite destinations.

Guardiola is known to love spending time in the US, but Mauricio Pochettino has taken charge of their national team.

It is unlikely that Guardiola will manage Spain due to his strong links with Catalonia, putting Brazil at the front of the queue.

Of course, City are also trying to fight off the 115 charges that the Premier League has brought against them for allegedly breaking financial rules. Although, several journalists have stated that City being relegated to the Championship would actually make Guardiola more likely to stay, as he would love the challenge.

Guardiola’s close relationship with Begiristain has been key to City’s massive success in recent years. However, the club chief has decided to leave the Etihad at the end of the season.

As per the Daily Mail, the Saudis want to make a statement by taking Begiristain to the Middle East.

This could in turn see more top European stars leave for Saudi Arabia, as Begiristain has fantastic connections in the game.

What has Guardiola said about his future?

Last week, Guardiola was asked to provide an update on talks over his future. He replied: “I said many times and hopefully all of you don’t ask me anymore, I didn’t take a decision already.

“When I take it I will inform you, for sure, 100 percent. That is why there are no leaks.”

Begiristain’s departure could increase the chances of the 53-year-old tactician leaving too, as he added: “A part of me is leaving [with Begiristain]. A friend of mine and the architect to create one of the best teams ever at Barcelona and now here. I knew the decision for a long time, a family reason, personal reason. I know how grateful he is for his experience here.

“He will be missed a lot. For the confidence, the trust especially in the bad moments. He makes me incredibly balanced in my job. I’m so energetic when it is going wrong I want to destroy everything and all the time he said, ‘See you tomorrow take a coffee’. He helped me a lot in Barcelona and here.

“But I have the opinion the club is so solid, incredible structure and families have to move on and the club will move on.”

Man City transfers: Haaland replacement, Real Madrid link

Guardiola departing might make striker Erling Haaland consider his future, too.

The Norwegian is reportedly keen to join Real Madrid at some stage in the future. This is why he wants a release clause to be included in his new City contract.

Reports claim that City have identified Viktor Gyokeres as their next No 9, should Haaland move on.

Gyokeres does seemingly have the ability to replace most of Haaland’s threat. After all, the Sporting CP ace has managed 13 goals in 13 appearances so far this term.

Meanwhile, City are being linked with a stunning move for Real Madrid’s Arda Guler.

Journalist Sacha Tavolieri claims City have made contact with Madrid to see if Guler can be signed.

Arsenal have the attacking midfielder on their radar, but City will provide them with competition for him.

The Citizens have earmarked Guler as a successor to Kevin De Bruyne, who appears unlikely to sign a contract extension.

Guardiola boasts incredible record

Guardiola became City manager in the summer of 2016 and has since taken charge of 312 Premier League games, winning 231 of those games and drawing 43 and losing 38.

The 53-year-old has a 74.03 per cent win rate in the Premier League and a 12.17 per cent loss rate. His win rate is higher than any other manager with 40 plus games in the history of the division.

City have also scored 774 goals in those games at a rate of 2.48 goals per league game.

He has picked up 736 points out of a possible 936 in the Premier League, giving him a points per game record of 2.36.

That is the best points-per-game average in Premier League history, ahead of Sir Alex Ferguson (2.16), Jurgen Klopp (2.11) and Roberto Mancini (2.05).

Guardiola is the only manager to win four Premier League titles in a row and also the only manager to win 100 points in a single Premier League season (2017/18).

In terms of league titles, his overall haul of six is the joint-second most of any coach ever to take charge of an English side.

City have won at least 90 points in four seasons under Guardiola and that is more than any other side in the Premier League has managed in the league’s entire history.

He became the fastest manager in Premier League history to earn 500 points when City drew 1-1 with Southampton in January 2022 (his 213th game).

The Spaniard also became the fastest manager to 200 wins in English top-flight history with the 2-1 win at Sheffield United in August 2023 (his 269th game).

Alongside Jurgen Klopp, he holds the record for the most consecutive Premier League games won after winning 18 games between August and December 2017.