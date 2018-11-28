Pep Guardiola raves about €50m Liverpool transfer target

Man City boss Pep Guardiola says he was impressed with Lyon duo Houssem Aouar and Tanguy Ndombele during last night’s Champions League clash.

The French side held City to a 2-2 draw, but it was enough for Guardiola’s men to qualify for the last-16 of the competition.

Aouar, a 20-year-old playmaker, has recently been capped by France after an incredible start to the season that has seen him collect five goals and four assists in 19 Lyon appearances.

That form has alerted both Chelsea and Barcelona to the young star, but RMC Sport recently claimed Jurgen Klopp has concrete interest in the player and wants Aouar as his long-term replacement for Philippe Coutinho.

Signing the player, of course, will not come cheap with Lyon chief Jean-Michael Aulas believed to want €50m for the player, who is under contract until 2023.

City boss Guardiola was very impressed with him though, and Ndombele too.

“Houssem Aouar is a very good player, he is incredible,” said Guardiola.

“We talk a lot about Ndombele, but Aouar is also excellent. He’s always very calm with the ball at his feet, with an excellent technical quality.

“Lyon really has a very good team. There are young people full of quality and I think the team is in place tactically, I think we can congratulate them, we have had absences tonight, but we have to congratulate them!”