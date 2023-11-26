Pep Guardiola reveals all over bust-up with Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez after Man City draw

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola explained his post-match argument with Darwin Nunez after the reigning Premier League champions were held to a 1-1 draw by Liverpool on Saturday.

The hosts took the lead at the Etihad Stadium just before the half-hour mark through the prolific Erling Haaland before a superb strike from Trent Alexander-Arnold levelled for Jurgen Klopp’s men to earn them a point at the Etihad Stadium.

And while the match was played in good spirits, there was a flashpoint after the full-time whistle as Nunez and Guardiola argued on the touchline.

The Uruguay forward had to be dragged away by Klopp as he shouted and pointed his finger at Guardiola – who himself was being guided away from the confrontation by Liverpool assistant boss Pep Lijnders.

Although Guardiola seemed livid with what was being said, he managed to laugh off the incident afterwards, telling Sky Sports that ‘nothing happened’ between himself Nunez.

In his post-match press conference, joked that he would not have wanted things to escalate any further, adding: “He is stronger than me! Listen, nothing happened.

“It wasn’t frustration [at the performance], I’m really pleased. So the second question in the press conference you ask about that? Maybe for the last question you ask about Pep Guardiola and Darwin Nunez but nothing happened!

“I am incredibly pleased for the performance we played because we know how tough they are.”

Klopp the peacemaker

Although Liverpool chief Klopp had a front-row seat for the bust-up, acting as peacemaker as Nunez continued to yell at City boss Guardiola in Spanish, he said he had no idea what the row was actually about.

Asked if he knew what happened to cause it, Klopp replied: “It had nothing to do with the fierce rivalry, I don’t think Darwin knows anything about it.

“I don’t think I am the one to explain [the row] because I wasn’t involved, surprisingly! I tried to calm it down but I didn’t understand a word!”

Despite giving up their lead and having to settle for a draw, Guardiola was happy with how his side performed against their deadly rivals, telling Match of the Day: “That was an excellent performance.

“I am really proud that after eight years we are still playing that way. We were really good in all departments and needed to be against an incredible team.

“Maybe we missed the last pass a little bit but they defended really well. To concede just two shots on target against Liverpool is a big compliment for the way we work.”

City are back in action on Tuesday night when they host RB Leipzig in the Champions League, while Liverpool take on LASK in the Europa League on Thursday evening.

