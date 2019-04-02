Pep Guardiola reveals expletive reaction to late Liverpool winner

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has described the expletive reaction he had when Liverpool claimed a crucial last-minute winner against Tottenham Hotspur.

Having gone 1-0 up in the first half thanks to Roberto Firmino’s header, Liverpool were pegged back in the second half by Lucas Moura’s equaliser.

But Liverpool snatched all three points at Anfield when Mo Salah’s saved header rebounded off the feet of Spurs centre-back Toby Alderweireld and into the net to send the Reds back to the summit.

Speaking to reporters ahead of City’s game against Cardiff on Wednesday, Guardiola explained to reporters exactly how he was feeling when the ball crossed the line.

“”When you see them, you say ‘ah, s**t’ but after 5-10 they were nice, terrible [difficult] challenge, so nobody said it would be easy, nobody, I know that, I knew it, we know it, and a better challenge it is,” the Spaniard said.

Speaking about how Liverpool’s victory affects the title race, Guardiola said: “Everyone is excited about the next weeks, but we also know we can lose everything.

“It’s amazing to have this opportunity, to be there. Beating Cardiff is our main target, then we go to Wembley and we want to try win a trophy I have never won.

“We knew at the start it would not be possible to get 100 points again, but we are close, we have an incredible amount of points. We [and Liverpool] have to make an incredible amount of points to be champions.”

Guardiola has also confirmed that striker Sergio Aguero will not feature against Cardiff, where the hosts can return to the top of the league with victory.