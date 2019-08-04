Pep Guardiola tips four teams to battle City and Liverpool this season

Pep Guardiola praised both teams for an “incredible” final as Manchester City edged out Liverpool on penalties after a 1-1 draw in the Community Shield at Wembley.

The manager also looked ahead to the upcoming season, namechecking four sides he expects to challenge City and Liverpool at the top this time.

Raheem Sterling opened the scoring after 12 minutes, with his first goal against his former club, with a sidefooted short-range volley past Alisson.

Man City looked the fresher as they dominated the first half, and deservedly went into the break one goal ahead, before Liverpool came out much improved in the second half.

Liverpool’s equaliser eventually came from an unlikely source, with 15 minutes remaining, as Joel Matip headed in Van Dijk’s deft cross in.

There was one last heart-in-mouth moment before the penalty shoot-out, as a sensational acrobatic goal-line clearance from Kyle Walker kept the score at 1-1.

“An incredible final from both sides, no team can dominate for 90 minutes,” said Guardiola after the match, speaking to BT Sport.

“We had real good moments, in the last 15 minutes we were exhausted and they had chances to win the game.

“It was a good test for both teams. It’s nice for the players to realise what they will face this season. At this level the difference is nothing. One penalty, one point.

“The first title of the season is in our sight. In the second half they played more long balls and we didn’t win the second balls. We could not control it.

“United will be back, Arsenal, Tottenham, Chelsea…I don’t know what will happen.”