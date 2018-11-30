Pep looking to bring impressive Lyon attacker to Man City

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is reportedly eyeing a summer move for Lyon striker Maxwell Cornet.

Calicomercato reports that the City chief is a huge admirer of the 22-year-old frontman and is keeping a close eye on his progress.

And Cornet, who was linked with a move to fellow Premier League side Fulham earlier this year, was able to show Guardiola first hand his talents after bagging a brace for the Ligue 1 side against City on Tuesday night.

Lyon, having already won at The Etihad earlier this season, gave City real problems again in France as their Champions League group clash ended in a 2-2 draw.

Cornet, who was named Man-of-the-Match after an impressive display, had put the hosts ahead twice in the game only for City to peg Lyon back through Aymeric Laporte and Sergio Aguero.

Speaking after the game, the Ivorian described the result “a shame”, as a win could have sealed qualification to the knock-out stages of the competition.

He said: “We had a very good game tonight, collectively speaking.

“We showed a beautiful side of ourselves. We were solid defensively and creating plenty of chances.

“It’s a shame we couldn’t win. We could have opened the score in the first half.

“We know that at this level you aren’t forgiven for small mistakes – City are a very big team.

“We will now go for the qualification in Ukraine.”

Cornet’s double means he’s he first player to score three goals against City in the Champions League since Lionel Messi in the 2016-17 season.

He added: “For a striker, it’s good to get as many chances in a match as I got tonight. It was important to stay in the game after missing my first chances.

“I stayed focused and was successful after that. The first goal? I saw the keeper off his line.

“I took my chance and it paid off. I’m happy with this goal. The second one? I tried to shoot between the keeper’s legs.”

Get the latest personalised City products on our new TEAMtalk Manchester City shop!