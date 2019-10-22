Pep picks out ‘brilliant’ Man City star after rampant win

Pep Guardiola picked out star man Raheem Sterling once again for his superb all round performance in Manchester City’s win over Atalanta.

City went behind early on but stormed back with Raheem Sterling scoring a hat-trick and Sergio Aguero a brace as they smashed Atalanta 5-1 at the Etihad.

“It was a really good result. The way Atalanta played created that. It was man to man all over the stadium, it was not comfortable, we’re not used to playing against these teams.

“It was no surprise Atalanta finished third last season in Italy and even this season, they’re playing well so it’s an incredible result. It’s three more points. One more win and we’ll be in the next stage.

“Raheem Sterling was brilliant. He could have scored one more. Not just with the ball, without the ball, he helps us a lot.”

Rodri limped off in the first half to be replaced by John Stones – who was lambasted by Pep for not being ready – and Phil Foden was sent off in the second period, to sour the result somewhat for City.