Pep ‘satisfied with comeback’ as City top Gunners

Manchester City boss Guardiola felt his team deserved the three points against Arsenal despite going a goal behind.

Arsenal took the lead within five minutes as Theo Walcott slotted home calmly after being found by Alexis Sanchez.

Leroy Sane struck early in the second half with his first Manchester City goal, restoring parity at 1-1.

Raheem Sterling then ensured the points would stay in Manchester as he rifled a low shot home to make it 2-1 to Pep Guardiola’s men.

The result moves the Spaniard’s side above their opponents and Liverpool into second, while the Gunners drop to fourth.

“We make a good game from the beginning to the end,” Guardiola said. “We deserve our win.

“Of course it’s not easy in the Premier League when one team scores first, it’s not easy to make a good comeback but I’m satisfied.

“The fans enjoyed it, they stayed until the end of the game. Normally they leave 10 or 15 minutes before, today they stayed until the end and they were satisfied by a good performance.”