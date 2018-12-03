Pep singles out in-form Man City star to get even better

Pep Guardiola believes the best is yet to come from Raheem Sterling, even though the Manchester City forward is in scintillating form for the Premier League champions.

England international Sterling has scored eight top-flight goals so far this season, but boss Guardiola is confident he will continue to improve.

Guardiola said: “He can do better. We are delighted what he has done in three years but he can be better. He can be more consistent.”

City will be without Kevin De Bruyne for tomorrow night’s trip to Watford, with Sergio Aguero facing a fitness test and Oleksandr Zinchenko (nose) a doubt.

Guardiola said: “Kevin is not ready. The others I don’t know. We have training in the afternoon.”

When asked for his thoughts on Jurgen Klopp’s celebrations following Liverpool’s late winner in Sunday’s Merseyside derby, Guardiola claimed emotions had taken over.

The German ran onto the pitch to embrace goalkeeper Alisson Becker after Divock Origi’s bizarre stoppage-time header.

“I did it against Southampton,” Guardiola added. “I am not happy about that but there are a lot of emotions. Sometimes it is an emotional game.”

UEFA announced on Monday that Video Assistant Referees would be introduced at the knockout stage of this season’s Champions League, and Guardiola commented: “I welcome it. I am delighted about that.

“The Premier League is the last one. Sooner or later it is going to come.”