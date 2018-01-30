Pep takes spending through £450m as City seal Laporte deal

Manchester City have completed the club-record signing of French defender Aymeric Laporte from Athletic Bilbao, the Premier League leaders have announced.

City agreed to meet the £57million transfer release clause in Laporte’s contract to make the player their most expensive player of all time – beating the £55million they paid for Kevin De Bruyne in the summer of 2016.

Laporte has signed a deal with City until 2023, the Premier League club have announced.

And the signing of the highly-rated defender takes Pep Guardiola’s spending through the £450million barrier since he took charge at the club in the summer of 2016.

Regarded as one of the most promising young defenders in Europe, Laporte will take the number 14 shirt and is eager to help the Blues in their hunt for silverware.

“I am very happy to be here,” Laporte told Manchester City’s official website. “City are a Club with a lot of ambition and they are one of the best teams in Europe.

“I am looking forward to working under Pep Guardiola and trying to help the Club to achieve success.

“It means a lot that the Club have shown faith in me and I am excited to get started.”