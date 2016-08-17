Pepe Reina labels transfer speculation as ‘bull****’

Former Liverpool goalkeeper Pepe Reina has responded to transfer speculation with an expletive post on Twitter.

The 33-year-old Napoli man, who was linked with a return to Liverpool earlier this summer, has blasted the talk that he has offered himself to Barcelona as they look to offload Claudio Bravo to Manchester City.

Reports in Spain suggested the former Bayern Munich goalkeeper had contacted Luis Enrique’s side to inform them of his availability if they opt to go ahead with the rumoured sale of Bravo with Joe Hart believed to be heading for the exit at The Etihad.

But Reina, in Italian, described the reports as “bull****”.

He wrote on Twitter: “Bull****! I have not offered myself to anyone. Enough lies.

“Always and forever Forza Napoli. Now let’s get ready for Sunday. Clear?”

Cazzate!!non mi sono offerto a nessuna parte!! Basta di bujie… Sempre e comunque Forza Napoli!! Adesso prepariamoci per domenica!? chiaro? — Pepe Reina (@PReina25) August 16, 2016

Reina played in 37 Serie A matches for Napoli last season as they finished second and claimed a place in the Champions League.

The former Spain stopper started his career at the Nou Camp before moving to Villarreal in 2002.