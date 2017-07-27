Pereira feels ready to make impact after earning Mourinho’s trust

Andreas Pereira believes he is proving his worth to Jose Mourinho and is finally ready to make an impact for Manchester United.

Having spent last season gaining first-team experience with LaLiga side Granada, the 21-year-old midfielder returned to Old Trafford looking to force his way into the first team.

Pereira has done his hopes no harm with some impressive performances on United’s American pre-season tour, featuring in all five matches and impressing when starting against Real Madrid.

“For me I think it is going well,” he said.

“I am doing my best, I want to get into the team this season.

“I want to help my team and hopefully we can achieve a lot this season.”

Pereira came off the bench as United suffered their first defeat of pre-season, with Neymar’s first-half strike enough to secure Barcelona a 1-0 win in the International Champions Cup.

“It was a good test,” he told MUTV. “It was good for us, we’re in preparation, so we will definitely use that in (proper) competition.

“I think it works you harder, you get more focus for the games.

“It’s a good test for us, as well for them, because we’re a big team too.

“It’s a great test for us. As a team, how to defend players like that and definitely we will use this because we have the Champions League this season.

“It is a good test for us and we have to knows wat we have to do against them now when we play against them.”