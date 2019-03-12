Pereira gets Solskjaer promise as Man Utd take up contract option

Andreas Pereira has been given a further year to prove himself to Manchester United after the club took up the 12-month option on his contract.

The Brazilian midfielder was eligible to walk away as a free agent this summer, but United – following a green light from interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer – have taken up the additional year’s option in his deal to keep Periera at Old Trafford until June 2020.

Periera, used sparingly by Solskjaer so far, is still to truly cement himself in the Norwegian’s long-term plans, but has shown glimpses of his talent, none more so than the stunning goal he netted against Southampton earlier this month.

While United could still cash in on the 23-year-old this summer, it seems Solskjaer – himself set to secure his own long-term future to United – wants to allow Periera the chance to prove he has what it takes to enjoy a long spell at Old Trafford.

Pereira, loaned out to Valencia last season, has often been deployed as a deep midfielder, but the Brazilian – as illustrated by his fine curling effort against Saints – might be best suited to a more advanced role in the United side.

That is certainly something Solskjaer will consider going forwards and the United boss seems happy to give the player extra time to prove himself.

“He has gone through the academy, he has loads of energy and drive,” Solskjaer said.

“Maybe we found a better position for him. He is more of a No8 or 10 than a six.

“Young kids when they get criticism, there is nothing better than seeing them grab their chance.”

