Pereira hits out at Van Gaal over failure to ‘keep his word’

Manchester United youngster Andreas Pereira has slammed former boss Louis van Gaal after revealing the Dutchman promised him first-team action.

Pereira has accused Van Gaal of failing to “keep his word” after he was told he would be involved but only played 80 minutes of league football last campaign.

The 20-year-old, who wasn’t allowed to leave on loan during Van Gaal’s reign, has joined La Liga side Granada on a temporary basis for the rest of the season.

“During the season a lot of things happened,” Pereira said, speaking to Beyond The Pitch.

“I think he [Louis van Gaal] is a very good coach but unfortunately he couldn’t keep his word to me.

“It didn’t happen, I didn’t get to play so hopefully I can play now and have a good season.”

In contrast to Van Gaal, Pereira feels like he knows where he stands with new United boss Jose Mourinho and has praised the Portuguese coach’s honesty.

“Mourinho wanted me to go and play and experience a full season,” Pereira added.

“He told me that because of other midfielders in the squad it would be difficult to play a lot.

“I spoke with Mourinho and he was honest with me and that’s what I like.”