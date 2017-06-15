Perez agent names two clubs keen to sign ‘unhappy’ Arsenal man

Lucas Perez is set to leave Arsenal having been given ‘no opportunities’ under Arsene Wenger, according to his agent.

Perez, 28, moved to North London last summer for around £17million from Deportivo La Coruna.

But he has found his game time limited, making only 11 appearances in the Premier League and scoring one goal. The Spaniard scored a further seven goals in all competitions, including a Champions League hat-trick against Basel.

His agent Rodrigo Fernandez Lovelle told Spanish station Radio Gallega: “The idea is to be able to play for another club. We want to leave and Arsenal already know this.

“Do you know anyone who is happy when they have had no opportunities?”

Lovelle was questioned about Perez’s next move and his agent added: “Anything is possible – the president of Depor can do wonders, while last year I met with Sevilla, who again are interested.”

Perez still has a further three years on his Gunners contract, but Arsenal are reportedly willing to let him leave for around £14million.