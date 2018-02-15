Perez confirms Real Madrid rejected huge Liverpool bid for star

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has confirmed claims in the Spanish media that suggested Liverpool had failed in a reported €150million offer for Marco Asensio.

The Spain star has found himself regularly linked with a move to the Premier League in recent weeks and it’s been suggested he could find himself surplus to requirements if Real land one of their top summer targets in Eden Hazard.

Indeed, Mundo Deportivo last week suggested Liverpool had seen a massive €150million offer for Asensio knocked back in January as the Reds sought a replacement for Barcelona-bound Philippe Coutinho.

And while Perez has refused to disclose exactly how much Liverpool bid for the player, the Real Madrid president has confirmed the club did reject an offer for Asensio’s services.

“If somebody wants to sign Asensio, his price-tag is €700million,” Perez said after the defending European champions had beaten PSG 3-1 at the Bernabeu.

Those claims have been further substantiated by the Spanish paper, who suggest Perez will fight tooth and nail to keep a player he believes will form a big part of the club’s future.

The player has reportedly become frustrated by his lack of regular action under Zinedine Zidane this season, who has told the Spain international to be patient and wait for his chance to impress.

​Asensio has recently signed a new deal with Real and it seems Perez is determined to ensure the €700million release clause included in the contract is adhered to.

Chelsea and Tottenham are also reportedly monitoring the talented former Real Mallorca man – but Perez’s demands for asking for £620million means the transfer is impossible.

