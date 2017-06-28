Perez explains why Real gave Man Utd a free run at Pogba

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has explained why the club did not challenge Manchester United for the signing of Paul Pogba last summer as he opened up on their interest in Monaco star Kylian Mbappe.

Pogba was strongly linked with a move to Real Madrid, before Manchester United beat them to the punch and signed the player in a world-record £89.3million deal from Juventus.

Despite exploring the possibility of signing Pogba, Real did not pursue a deal beyond the early stages, leaving United with a free run to re-sign their former midfielder.

Talking to esRadio about why they didn’t pursue Pogba, Perez explained that Real will only look to purchase players who will “have a place” in the first team.

Perez was then asked if Real Madrid had bid for Mbappe and he said: “I don’t like to deny things – don’t ask me things that I cannot answer.

“I know that Zidane [spoke to Monaco] a few years back. At this age very few players have a place at Madrid. Zidane came aged 28.

“Mbappe is very young and a very good player, I like all good players, but the players are 24 and we can only play 11.

“We must have patience. I sincerely do not know if Mbappe will come this summer. He must decide if he is coming here to play, or if it is better to keep developing. If Zidane gives me the OK, he would also have to tell me he was going to play him.

“There are many good players that I liked and had no place.

“We will do our best. Right now we have the best template in the world, as has been shown.

“The players have to have a place and, for example, I did not see it last season with Pogba.

“Zidane has had contact with the player for several years because he has followed him, as happened with [Raphael] Varane.

“But at 18, few players play for Real Madrid. You have to be patient.”