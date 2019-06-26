Perfect 10 for David Silva as star reveals Man City exit plans

David Silva will make the 2019/20 season his last as a Manchester City player after spilling the beans on his intentions to leave next summer.

The 33-year-old has amassed 395 appearances since moving to the Etihad Stadium in 2010 but the 2019/20 campaign looks set to be his last for the club.

Silva, who has won four Premier League titles, two FA Cups and four League Cups during his time at City, featured in 33 league games last season as Pep Guardiola’s side retained their crown as part of a domestic treble.

The Spain midfielder, who has also lifted two European Championships and the World Cup with his country, moved to City from Valencia.

He has established himself as a firm fan favourite since then, hitting 70 goals which included the opener in May’s 6-0 FA Cup final thrashing of Watford.

But now he has set a date for when he will depart the club, telling reporters at a press conference in Gran Canaria that reaching a decade seems like the right time to call it a day.

“No, this is the last one,” he replied when asked if he could stay beyond next season. “10 years for me is enough. It’s the perfect time for me.

“Initially, City were talking about two years, but I decided to sign another one, so I finished at 10 years.

“It completes the cycle. It’s a nice round figure. I can never see myself playing against City for another team. So 10 years – that’s it.”

City, meanwhile, are closing on the capture of Juventus defender Joao Cancelo after the Italians’ sporting director Fabio Paratici flew into the UK for talks over the deal.

