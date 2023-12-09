‘Perfect’ – Crystal Palace tipped to replace Roy Hodgson with Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper

Michael Owen thinks Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper would be the ‘perfect’ man to replace Roy Hodgson at Crystal Palace.

Pressure is beginning to mount on Hodgson after the Eagles have failed to win in their last five Premier League matches, leaving them in 15th place in the table.

Crystal Palace did put in a much better performance against Liverpool on Saturday, but two late goals from the Reds ultimately meant their efforts counted for nothing.

As for Nottingham Forest, they too are on a winless run of five games and Cooper is currently odds-on favourite to be the next Premier League manager sacked.

The Tricky Trees managed to draw 1-1 with Wolves at Molineux this weekend. If they had lost that match, however, it’s thought that Cooper would have been relieved of his duties.

Cooper is still popular with Forest fans due to the job he did in leading his team into the top flight after a 27-year absence, but his job is still under threat.

Owen: Cooper is ‘perfect’ for Crystal Palace

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Owen said that he ‘can’t get his head around’ Cooper still being Nottingham Forest’s manager, but insists he will be back in a job soon should he be sacked.

“I can’t get my head around today being make or break for Steve Cooper,’ he posted on X on Saturday.

“If it wasn’t for the fans’ love for him he’d be long gone. And if it happens, he won’t be out of work long.

“The Crystal Palace job looks perfect for him.”

Nottingham Forest are currently five points outside the relegation zone whilst Crystal Palace are six points adrift.

Both clubs are seriously struggling for form and a change in management could be what they need to turn their seasons around.

Cooper has been linked with the Crystal Palace job for some time, so it will be interesting to see what happens if he is relieved of his duties at the City Ground in the coming weeks.

