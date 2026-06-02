Top Celtic goalkeeper target Jari De Busser is reportedly “keen” on the idea of moving to the Scottish Premiership champions this summer, as the Glasgow giants close in on their potential replacement for the retired Kasper Schmeichel.

Celtic have made the addition of a new No.1 one of their top priorities this summer following Schmeichel’s decision to call time on his career at the age of 39.

While the Bhoys have linked with a number of options to replace the Dane, 26-year-old De Busser appears to have given the nod to a switch to Scotland.

Indeed, the Belgian stopper has admitted that he is ready to depart current club Go Ahead Eagles ahead of next season, and Football Insider reports that Celtic ‘have him on their list as a strong option to bolster their goalkeeping department’.

De Busser will be out of contract at the Dutch club in June 2027, and the FI report states that ‘it would only take Celtic around £2million to take him to Glasgow this summer’.

That sort of a fee will be no issue for a Celtic side who will have Champions League football to look forward to next season, if they get through the play-off round.

DON’T MISS: Celtic set for ‘crunch talks’ with Keane, O’Neill as decision made on top manager target

Celtic recruitment team pushing for De Busser signing

De Busser has emerged as a strong candidate to take on the starting role next season, with the club’s recruitment team said to be ‘impressed by the level of experience that he possesses’.

The Belgian has spent the last two seasons in the Dutch Eredivisie, and only one other goalkeeper managed to keep more clean sheets than De Busser’s nine during the 2025/26 season.

As per the FI report, De Busser also boasted the Eredivisie’s highest goals prevented tally at 10, while also playing a major role in his team’s Europa League campaign.

That form has alerted Celtic to striking a potential deal for a player who would be a more than capable replacement for Schmeichel.

Want more breaking news and transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.