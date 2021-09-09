Perfect timing on cards as open-minded Chelsea star’s transfer ‘discussed’

Chelsea striker Timo Werner feels prepared to reconsider his future while a giant across Europe discusses his transfer, reports claim.

The 25-year-old arrived at Stamford Bridge as a marquee signing under Frank Lampard last summer. However, he largely failed to impress in his debut season in London. What’s more, Romelu Lukaku’s £97.5million re-signing from Inter has cast further doubt on Werner’s role this term.

As such, the Germany international has already had links with a move away from Chelsea to improve his fortunes.

A move back to Germany could be an option. Werner’s explosive form for RB Leipzig attracted Chelsea’s interest in the first place.

Reports earlier this week outlined how Bayern have internally ‘discussed’ signing the striker. Former Leipzig boss Julian Nagelsmann has taken charge there and the pair are in ‘regular contact’.

But Bayern appreciate Werner’s contract, which only runs out in 2025. If they do not sign Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland and Robert Lewandowski does not renew his deal, the Chelsea man could become a target in 2022.

According to another report from 90min, Werner feels ‘open-minded’ about his future.

However, he too could make a decision to move away next summer if he feels his career at Stamford Bridge has not progressed.

Werner does not feel unhappy at Chelsea and does not want to try to chase a move away in January.

Still, he is ‘aware’ that Lukaku’s presence – he has already made an impact – will affect his minutes and he does not want to fall out of favour with Germany ahead of the World Cup next year.

For now, Werner should have no fear of being missed out by national team boss Hansi Flick.

He has scored 19 goals in 45 caps, including three in three World Cup qualifiers in the current international break.

Tottenham watching Chelsea star

In other news, reports claim that Tottenham are keeping tabs on Antonio Rudiger’s situation at Chelsea.

Werner’s fellow Germany international has formed the bedrock of Thomas Tuchel’s defence since the manager joined in January.

Indeed, he regained a major role after a lack of game time under Lampard. However, he has entered the final year of his deal and a report has claimed that negotiations are not progressing well.

Therefore, Spurs may be in position to swoop if the opportunity presents itself.