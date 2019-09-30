Perfectionist Bielsa working hard to solve obvious Leeds problem

Marcelo Bielsa will not be leaving any stone unturned after vowing to right Leeds’ wrongs and help arrest a worryingly alarming trends at Elland Road.

Defeat against Charlton on Saturday saw United lose for the second time this season and lose their position as league leaders, with Leeds dropping to fourth on the back of the setback.

Perhaps more pertinent to Bielsa, however, is how his side dominated 72% of possession and, despite a total of 19 shots on goal, failed to register a goal – that being despite a total of , as the Addicks scored from a set piece and via a Kiko Casilla mistake.

It was a similar story in their previous match against Derby, a 1-1 draw, and again, at the end of August when Swansea inflicted their first defeat of the campaign on them, in winning 1-0 at Elland Road.

And the Argentine, often known as a perfectionist, has been working hard to find a solution.

We have focused the situation with all the points of view,” Bielsa said in a press conference to preview Tuesday’s match with new leaders West Brom. “We can do in training, what we can do in images, videos, also what we can do talking with the players, with the group and individually, we try to pay attention in all the aspects. First of all, because it’s our job and we have a lot of time to do it and also because this one is a problem the team is having and we want to resolve it.”

Much has been written and said about Leeds’ troubles in front of goal and, given his incredible attention to detail, Bielsa admits he will always be open to other opinions and points of view.

“I don’t ignore it. I listen to it,” he continued. “I am very curious about other opinions on the decisions I take because sometimes there are opinions which help us. There is an obligation managers are forced to do what they think because their job is to combine a group of footballers. It couldn’t be possibly to influence this with decisions I don’t believe. I try to listen to all the opinions, but I build my own opinion.”

READ MORE: Leeds star slammed for ‘nothing’ display in Charlton defeat

Unbeaten West Brom lie in wait on Tuesday night and Bielsa was asked if facing the table toppers will be perfect inspiration for his players.

“We are always forced to win. After one defeat, even more,” he said. “We also think we are playing top of the table at home. We always find reasons and now even more.

Leeds beat the Baggies 4-0 at Elland Road last season on what many feel was their best performance of his reign and asked if there will be a repeat, he added: “We think we are going to have the same result because the last match we play was against that opponent, we will think how we played against them last time at home and they will think when we play away against them.”

Get the latest personalised Whites products on our new TEAMtalk Leeds United shop!