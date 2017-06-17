Perisic can do what other Man Utd stars can’t – former coach

Manchester United have been encouraged to do ‘whatever it takes’ to secure the signing of Ivan Perisic as he can “open up defences with one pass”.

That is the view of former Manchester United coach Rene Meulensteen, who believes the Croatian would be a brilliant addition for Jose Mourinho.

United are locked in talks over a deal with Inter Milan for the player, but have so far been unable to agree on a fee.

The Red Devils are said to have submitted a bid of €40million (£35million) for the 28-year-old, with Inter said to be holding out for their full €55million (£48million) asking price.

But amid reports that Perisic has already agreed personal terms with United, the club’s former coach Meulensteen has backed this move, saying his experience could prove vital for Mourinho.

Meulensteen “Perisic has good experience and pace and could come in and create things. He is comfortable on the ball, can beat a man and has a fantastic pass.

“It’s important that United have a man who can open up defences with one pass and he has that. He can offer them another level of a goal threat.”

Perisic has also backed United’s efforts to bring in Alvaro Morata and reckons the Real Madrid man would be a better option to Andrea Belotti.

‘Morata is a good striker, he’s mobile, agile, and creates chances,” he added. “The same can be said of Belotti but both would be coming from abroad and would have to adapt to the Premier League which we all know is difficult.

“If Belotti comes in it’s important that he scores early and get the monkey off his back. Then he could be a good fit. For me, though, it would be Morata. We haven’t seen enough of him lately but it is extremely hard to get into that Real team.”