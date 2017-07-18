Perisic could be announced by Man Utd as early as today

Manchester United are reportedly on the brink of confirming the capture of Ivan Perisic from Inter Milan in a deal that is likely to be worth up to £48million.

The Serie A giants have played hardball with United over the fee for the Croatian, but such has been Jose Mourinho’s determination to land his man, the Red Devils have been forced to go as high as possible to Inter’s £50m valuation.

We reported on Monday how a deal for Perisic is expected to be announced this week and bookmakers have now followed suit with the likes of BetVictor suspending their market on the Croatian winger moving to Old Trafford.

Widespread reports suggest a deal for Perisic could be announced on Tuesday.

And Inter boss Luciano Spalletti has remained coy about whether Perisic will move to Old Trafford when questioned about it on Monday.

“You know everything, it’s all out there,” he told SportItalia.

Inter have been linked with a move for Lazio’s Keita Balde as a potential replacement for Perisic and Spalletti seemed to hint at the club making further additions this summer.

“I hope this team grows, because it has the chance of improving and working in the right way,” he added.

“So far everything [in our training camp] has gone pretty well.”

United’s capture of Perisic will take their spending well over the £150million mark following the earlier arrivals of Victor Lindelof and Romelu Lukaku.