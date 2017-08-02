Perisic deal back on as Martial makes shock Man Utd decision

Manchester United’s hopes of signing Ivan Perisic could be rekindled after Anthony Martial reportedly changed his mind over a move to Inter Milan.

With Inter refusing to lower their €50million valuation for the player, unless United included Martial as part of the deal, the potential transfer looked destined to fall by the wayside.

Both Martial and United had both been reluctant to grant the move in the opposite direction – until now, with reports on Wednesday claiming the Frenchman has heart a change of heart and is now open to a season-loan loan with the Serie A giants.

Jose Mourinho making no secret of his desire to make a fourth signing before the window closes.

Speaking before Nemanja Matic’s arrival, he explained: “Another one an attacking player, especially that can play through the wings to give me more attacking options but I never speak about players that belong to other teams.”

We reported on Tuesday how the chances of a deal looked remote with Inter set to offer the Croatian winger a new deal.

But with Martial now open to a move to Italy, according to Calciomercato, the deal could yet be resurrected.

Mourinho is keen to keep Martial, but allowing him to leave for a year in order to land his man in Perisic, could convince him to sanction the deal, assuming that Inter remain keen.