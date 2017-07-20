Perisic deal could collapse as Man Utd and Inter stick to their guns

Ivan Perisic’s move to Manchester United is on the brink of collapse, according to reports in Italy.

The Croatian winger has emerged as one of United’s top targets this summer, but Inter’s valuation of the former Wolfsburg star remains some distance higher than what United have offered for the player.

According to Transfer Market Web, United are still to raise their opening offer of £33.6m (€38m) for the 28-year-old. And despite the player’s wish to make the move to Old Trafford, Inter are refusing to budge on their €50m (£44.2m) asking price for Perisic.

To further complicate matters, Inter remain keen for Anthony Martial to be included as part of the deal for Perisic, with the Serie A side seeing the Frenchman as an ideal replacement for the Croatian.

Inter are open to either a permanent or loan deal for Martial, but neither United, or indeed the player are keen to make the move.

Furthermore, reports in the Italian media indicate Inter could walk away from the negotiating table and find another buyer for Perisic after deciding letting him leave would be in the best interests of their club.

Perisic is under contract for another three years beyond this summer, but the Serie A side are closing on the signing of Keita Balde from Lazio and Patrick Schick from Sampdoria and are looking to balance the books.

It all means Inter are under no pressure to accept any offers that they deem to be too low, leaving United facing yet more possible transfer misery.

Mourinho spoke of the club’s frustrations in the market this summer earlier this week, admitting the club may have to settle for landing three, rather than four of their summer targets.

“We always want more,” Mourinho told ESPN FC. “We always feel there is room to improve, and I cannot say that I am happy with our transfer window.

“What I can also say is that it is a difficult transfer window and I don’t blame anyone – it is just a reality of things. The market is going in such a direction that many players are difficult to get, not to say impossible.

“Every club is powerful and they don’t want to sell or their demands are really high, so the market is difficult.”

Martial, meanwhile, is reportedly keen to stay at Old Trafford, despite his cousin’s admission that Inter’s chase for the player is genuine.

‘I can confirm Inter’s interest in Anthony,’ his cousin, a Paris-based journalist, wrote on Twitter.

‘However, he’s focusing solely on Manchester United. His thoughts are fixated on pre-season with United.’