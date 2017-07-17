Perisic deal to be ‘confirmed’ on Tuesday as Man Utd ‘agree fee’

Ivan Perisic is reportedly set to finalise a move to Manchester United by Tuesday, with Inter Milan also closing in on the Croatian’s replacement.

The Red Devils have been pursuing the Croatia international winger all summer but Inter have remained resolute in their £50m valuation of the player.

The Nerazzurri, however, are reportedly closing in on a deal for Lazio star Keita Balde and that should leave the door open for United to swoop for Perisic.

Balde left Lazio’s pre-season training camp on Sunday and did not feature in their friendly clash with Top 11 Radio Club, leading to speculation that a move to Inter is imminent.

The 22-year-old attacker, who has also been linked with Liverpool and Chelsea, is expected to move for around €20m.

As for Perisic, he is set to become United’s third summer signing after the arrival of Victor Lindelof and Romelu Lukaku, while Jose Mourinho also wants to bring in one more as the Old Trafford club look to challenge for the Premier League title and be competitive in the Champions League next season.

Reports in the Italian press on Monday morning said Perisic could be announced as early as Tuesday, with the two clubs finally settling on a fee of £48million.