Perisic delay forces Man Utd to turn attentions to Bayern star

Manchester United are ready to tempt Arjen Robben with a move to Old Trafford after all-but giving up on luring Ivan Perisic, according to reports.

United have tracked the Croatian winger all summer, but Inter’s reluctance to sell – combined with United refusing to increase their initial €40million offer – has failed to see a deal reached.

Inter value Perisic at €50million and have refused to discuss a deal for anything less. The former Wolfsburg man now seems destined to stay at the San Siro with talks over a new contract in the offing.

However, the Daily Mail believes United could have more success trying to lure Robben, who at 33, could be tempted by one last big challenge in his career.

The 33-year-old is approaching the twilight years of his career but remains a key player in Bavaria, scoring an impressive 16 goals from 37 games across all competitions last season.

However, given his age, Bayern know he does not have much more left in him and the report claims his sale could be sanctioned if United could in with a tempting package.

Robben thrived under Jose Mourinho during their two years together at Chelsea from 2004 and it’s believed he would push to make the move should United follow up their initial interest.

United have signed Victor Lindelof, Romelu Lukaku and Nemanja Matic so far this summer, but the United boss has made no secret of his desire to add a wide forward to his ranks.

Discussing United’s business so far this summer, Mourinho said recently: “We got a central defender that can play in many other positions, which is important. Victor can play right-back and can play central midfield.

“We got a central midfielder, we got a striker.

“Obviously the 25 per cent would be a player for another position, playing from the sides.

“But we have players and if we cannot strengthen the team in these areas, we have people that we can trust and we go for it.”

United have also been linked with a move for Andre Gomes – see below – and Gareth Bale.