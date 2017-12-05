Perisic explains why he never made summer move to Man Utd

Ivan Perisic has explained why he chose to stay at Inter Milan over the summer despite serious interest from Manchester United.

The Croatian attacker was the subject of several bids from United after being watched by Jose Mourinho while on international duty.

Indeed, Perisic is believed to be the fourth summer signing that Mourinho said he wanted at the beginning of the transfer window, prior to landing Romelu Lukaku, Victor Linedlof and Nemanja Matic.

The 28-year-old has gone on to enjoy a fine start to the new Serie A season with seven goals and six assists so far, including a hat-trick at the weekend.

And when speaking to Sport Mediaset after the win over Chievo that sent Inter top of the table, Perisic revealed just why he ended up staying at the San Siro.

“Luciano Spalletti told us that every player is important and we got proof of that in the win, as even those who haven’t had as much space made their mark.

“Spalletti was extremely important in convincing me to stay.”

