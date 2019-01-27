Perisic hands in transfer request to Inter amid Arsenal speculation

Ivan Perisic wants to leave Inter Milan, according to the Italian club’s CEO Giuseppe Marotta, amid rumours that he could be on his way to Arsenal.

BBC journalist David Ornstein claimed on Saturday that Arsenal have approached Inter regarding the availability of Perisic, 29, who has been a target for Manchester United in the last 18 months.

It is claimed that the Gunners want the Croatia winger on loan with a £35million option to purchase.

Luciano Spalletti gave an indication that Perisic could be on his way out of the Serie A giants when he left him out of his line-up against Torino on Sunday

And Marotta confirmed before kick-off that Perisic had handed in a transfer request – but they were yet to receive an appropriate offer.

“We have to live with a situation that many clubs have in this period, which is players who express their desire for a transfer,” Marotta told reporters when asked about Perisic.

“We listened to the player, he has this desire. We want to make him happy.

“But also have to consider what is best for us. So far, no suitable offers have arrived, so we will wait.”