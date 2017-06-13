Perisic tells Inter he wants to leave after agreeing Man Utd terms

Ivan Perisic has reportedly agreed terms with Manchester United after telling incoming boss Luciano Spalletti he wants to move to Old Trafford.

United boss Jose Mourinho is believed to have targeted the Croatia international as his No. 1 winger target and United are believed to have agreed personal terms with the player.

Inter Milan director Piero Ausilio confirmed last month that Manchester United were interested in Perisic and now the Corriere dello Sport report a deal has been agreed with the player which will see him double his wages to £100,000 a week.

Spalletti is believed to be a big admirer of the player, who is contracted until 2020, and was hoping to persuade the former Wolfsburg man to stay.

The report claims United have already tabled a £35m bid with the Serie A club holding out for £44m. However, United are well aware that Inter need to balance their books before June 30 to comply with FFP (Financial Fair-Play) rules.

Inter apparently need to make a sale of around £25m and United are reluctant to pay over the odds for Perisic.

Mourinho has been chasing Perisic for months, having visited Croatia in the international break in March. Mourinho met up with ‘transfer guru’ Predrag Mijatovic in Zagreb to discuss a deal for Perisic.

Mourinho has already secured a deal for Benfica centre-back Victor Lindelof and moves for Alvaro Morata and Andrea Belotti also look likely, while Monaco midfielder Fabinho is also believed to be on Mourinho’s shopping list.