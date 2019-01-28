Perisic to Arsenal close as Italian media reveal details of huge contract

Ivan Perisic is on the brink of signing for Arsenal after reports in Italy claimed he has already settled on a huge contract to join the Gunners.

BBC journalist David Ornstein claimed on Saturday that Arsenal have approached Inter regarding the availability of Perisic, 29, who has been a target for Manchester United in the last 18 months.

It is claimed that the Gunners want the Croatia winger on loan with a £35million option to purchase.

Inter CEO Giuseppe Marotta admitted on Sunday the winger wanted to move to London and the two clubs are now ready to thrash out the finer details of the arrangement, which looks likely to be finalised before Thursday’s transfer deadline.

Multiple reports in the Italian media also claim Perisic has already agreed personal terms with Arsenal.

According to Calciomercato, Perisic would earn €3million net until June, before signing a four-year contract until 2022, where he would earn an annual salary of €6.5million – worth just short of £110,000 a week to the Croatian.

Luciano Spalletti gave an indication that Perisic could be on his way out of the Serie A giants when he left him out of his line-up against Torino on Sunday.

And Marotta confirmed before kick-off that Perisic had handed in a transfer request – but they were yet to receive an appropriate offer.

“We have to live with a situation that many clubs have in this period, which is players who express their desire for a transfer,” Marotta told reporters when asked about Perisic.

“We listened to the player, he has this desire. We want to make him happy.

“But also have to consider what is best for us. So far, no suitable offers have arrived, so we will wait.”

Get the latest personalised Arsenal products on our new TEAMtalk Gunners shop!