Perisic rejects last-gasp Inter offer to force Man Utd move

Ivan Perisic has reportedly told Inter Milan he will reject their latest contract offer in a bid to force through a move to Manchester United.

The 28 year old has been repeatedly linked with the Old Trafford club this summer, having scored 11 goals in 36 Serie A goals last season.

The Daily Mirror claim that the Italian giants have drawn up a contract worth £85,000 per week for the Croatian midfielder as a last-gasp attempt to try and keep him at the club.

Inter have to generate funds from player sales in order to meet financial fair play regulations, and selling Perisic seems to be the most viable option.

Earlier this week, we reported that Inter have told United to meet their €50m price tag before June 30, or they will miss out on the player’s signature.

United have submitted a €30m bid for Perisic, and their reluctance to raise the offer is reported to have alerted Juventus, who would be keen on taking the player and weakening one of their main Serie A rivals.

But it’s reported that Perisic is determined to move to the Premier League and play for Manchester United and he hopes his rejection of Inter’s new and improved deal will convince them to finally cash in.

Jose Mourinho is keen to strengthen his attacking options at United and has made Perisic his top wing target following the deal for Benfica defender Victor Lindelof.