Perplexed Koeman ‘angry’ with Everton first-half display

Ronald Koeman has admitted he lost his temper watching Everton and cannot understand why they need to concede before they play well.

Only a last-gasp equaliser from Seamus Coleman prevented Swansea winning their first game since the opening day of the season and the Dutchman had mixed emotions following the 1-1 draw.

“I was not calm because we spoke a lot about about what happened at Chelsea,” Koeman said.

“We spoke about how we need to start. We spoke about the opponent that they are in a difficult situation – from the start [we needed to] be aggressive, press, make it difficult so they are not comfortable on the pitch and it was not like that.

“I was angry because we know how we need to play but some players in the team it’s difficult to have that attitude maybe but okay the reaction in the second half we saw but not in the first half.”

“I think [we deserved the equaliser, but] not how we played in the first half because I was really disappointed.

“I expected a reaction from the start, not from the start of the second half. Of course in the second half we did good things – we played good football, won a lot of second balls with good pressing and we made it very difficult for them.

“We did not create a lot of open chances, not all the crosses were very good. But at least they weren’t as comfortable as in the first half.

“That was a different attitude and what we expected from the start. But maybe a lack of confidence that we need. But I don’t understand why we needed to be one nil down to get that reaction.”