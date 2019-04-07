Personal ambitions could help Man Utd land €80m midfield target

Manchester United are ready to battle Paris Saint-Germain for the signing of Lyon star Tanguy Ndombele, reports in France claim.

Ndombele spent the 2017-18 campaign on loan at Lyon from Amiens, before completing a permanent move to the Ligue 1 giants last summer.

The 22-year-old has been in impressive form for Les Gones this campaign, scoring twice and adding seven assists in 41 appearances in all competitions.

Both Manchester United and Manchester City have both been strongly linked with a move for the France international, who has been capped four times, while reports on Thursday suggested Lyon may be open to selling.

Now, a report from L’Equipe says that United are ‘ready to make an approach for the 22-year-old in the coming months’ having been impressed with his form this season. It is possible that the club has to replace Ander Herrera, who has been linked with a move to PSG in recent weeks.

In addition, the French outlet states that personal ambitions could play a part too, as Ndombele wishes to represent France at Euro 2020 and would likely stand a better chance of doing so at a bigger club.

However United are not alone in their interest, as Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain are also monitoring the player, who still has over four years remaining on his contract and is reportedly valued at £70m.