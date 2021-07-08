Personal terms agreed as Arsenal increase offer for classy star to £54m

Arsenal have reportedly agreed personal terms with Brighton centre-back Ben White and have increased their offer to £54m including add-ons for the England man.

Mikel Arteta is in the market for another centre-back after allowing veteran star David Luiz to leave this summer. William Saliba is also expected to head back to France on loan, with the Gunners needing to add to the trio of Gabriel, Rob Holding and Pablo Mari next season.

White was previously linked with Liverpool, Manchester United, Tottenham and Everton. However, Arsenal have since emerged as the clear favourites for his signature.

Emirates transfer chief Edu is said to have been locked in talks with Brighton over a deal for weeks. After having two previous bids rebuffed by the Seagulls, Arsenal have now launched another offer.

Duncan Castles claims on The Transfer Window Podcast, as cited by Football Talk, that Arsenal have now offered £48m guaranteed plus a further £6m in add-ons, making the entire deal worth up to £54m.

Castles adds that the offer is around what Brighton are after, although they are yet to respond.

Arsenal close in on top target

He said: “My understanding is that Arsenal made a third offer for White at the beginning of this week. They’ve increased the guaranteed sum to £48m.

“There’s another £6m in performance related variables, the majority of which should be easily achieved. So they’ve pretty much got to where White expected to be sold for.

“However, my understanding is Brighton are yet to accept or make a decision on that offer.”

White is currently away with England as they prepare for a historic Euro 2020 final against Italy on Sunday.

Castles does add, however, that Brighton will delay a reply to Arsenal in the hope that other clubs show an interest and the price drives up.

