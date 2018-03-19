Personal terms ‘agreed’ as Liverpool edge closer to top target

Liverpool have edged an important step closer to landing one of their main summer targets after reportedly agreeing personal terms with the player.

Reports on Monday suggested the Reds have reportedly agreed terms with Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi over a summer move – but are yet to open negotiations with the Foxes over a possible fee.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp has been looking at midfield targets over the last few months with Emre Can more than likely leave set to leave Anfield on a free transfer at the end of the season.

The Germany star looks likely to head to Juventus this summer, though Real Madrid are also emerging as genuine contenders for his signature.

Although Liverpool have already agreed a deal to bring in Naby Keita from RB Leipzig, Klopp also wants another addition to his midfield engine room.

And Guinean journalist Alpha Balde has revealed that the club have agreed terms to sign the 21-year-old Nigeria international.

He tweeted: “Ndidi approached by Liverpool. The player has agreed. It remains to agree with Leicester, who asks a lot.”

With Liverpool yet to make official contact with Leicester, the deal would appear to be still some way off, but it seems the Reds have at least made some headway with their potential recruit and will surely look to firm up their interest once Can has revealed his plans.

The Foxes, however, would be loathe to lose one of their star men and showed with Riyad Mahrez and Manchester City’s approach in January, that players will only leave if the price is right for them.

