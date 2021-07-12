Personal terms agreed but Arsenal standing firm over price for top star

Italian giants Roma have reportedly agreed personal terms with a top Arsenal star, although they are yet to meet the asking price for the player.

Swiss midfielder Granit Xhaka enjoyed an impressive Euro 2020, putting in the sort of performances rarely seen in a Gunners shirt. Indeed, the 28-year-old was named Man of the Match as Switzerland eliminated favourites France at the last-16 stage.

There has been plenty of talk about an exit from the Emirates this summer. Indeed, Mikel Arteta wants a different look to his central midfield for the new campaign.

Xhaka is currently on holiday before he returns for pre-season training. However, the combative midfielder has already agreed a deal to join new Roma chief Jose Mourinho in the Italian capital.

But despite that, La Gazzetta reports that Arsenal are standing firm in their £17million valuation. And, at this stage, it looks like Roma are unwilling to budge from their position.

As is normally the case, however, Mourinho is likely to get his man – if Xhaka pushes hard for an exit.

The former Borussia Monchengladbach man has made 220 appearances in all competitions for the Gunners, scoring 13 goals. But he has often proved to be a divisive figure for fans and is not expected to be missed.

Indeed, Arsenal are already said to be looking at potential replacements. Wolves star Ruben Neves is the latest player in that regard, as Arteta looks to freshen up his squad.

Brighton still waiting on acceptable Arsenal offer

Meanwhile, Brighton have still not received an acceptable transfer offer for Ben White and he will leave on his summer break with his future up in the air.

White was part of England’s Euro 2020 squad and although he did not feature he will be given time off before he has to report back for pre-season with the Seagulls.

Just where White’s long-term future lies remains unclear. Arsenal have registered their interest in the young centre-back.

And what is more the 23-year-old is understood to be leaning towards a move to the capital.

According to journalist Pete O’Rourke, the Poole-born stopper is eager to move to the Emirates.

Speaking on The Football Terrace, he said, “Ben White really wants this move even though there was a bit of late interest from Everton.

“The defender has his heart set on a move to the Emirates. I think he wants to stay down south predominantly as well so that puts Arsenal in a real good position to finalise this move.”

Gunners told to up their bid

A transfer though is nowhere near being done. Arsenal yet to offer a deal that Brighton see fit to accept.

There is no chance of Brighton publicly putting a sale price on the head of White. But they are understood to be looking for a considerable fee after his debut season in the Premier League.

According to The Argus: “There is currently nothing on the table they would accept.”

The Brighton local paper accept Arsenal have the most interest in former Leeds loanee White, and they know that Brighton will only accept a big offer.

