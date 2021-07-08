Tottenham have moved closer to signing Takehiro Tomiyasu after the centre-back agreed personal terms on a transfer, a report claims.

Spurs have reportedly made adding to their defence a priority for this summer’s transfer window. Joe Rodon may have bolstered their ranks last summer, but Toby Alderweireld has links with a move away. While the Belgian has insisted that he does not want to leave Spurs, he has teased a move back to his home country.

Furthermore, Tottenham would reportedly not be against seeing Alderweireld go, so long as they receive a suitable offer.

Nevertheless, Spurs supposedly want two new centre-back signings this summer. Bologna’s Tomiyasu has therefore emerged as a top target in recent weeks.

Spurs have had a bid rejected and The Telegraph now claims that the clubs are around £5million apart on their valuation.

The newspaper says that they have yet to reach the Serie A side’s £21.5million transfer demand. While they do not state Spurs’ current offer, Football Insider claims that figure stands at £15.5million.

The latter source adds a fresh angle, claiming that Tomiyasu has agreed personal terms over a move.

The Japan international has also agreed the offer of a ‘long-term contract’.

As such, recently-appointed transfer chief Fabio Paratici’s only remaining transfer task is to agree the transfer fee and deal structure.

The report from The Telegraph adds that Tomiyasu feels ‘determined’ to move to the Premier League. That is despite rival interest from Atalanta, who want him to stay in Italy.

However, the centre-back will travel to Tokyo later this month for the Olympic Games, where he hopes to wrap up his first-choice move.

Tomiyasu can also play right-back, offering versatility to new Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo.

Mourinho makes Tottenham ‘disaster’ claim

Spurs are facing a pivotal transfer window under Nuno after sacking Jose Mourinho as manager in April.

Mourinho, meanwhile, has moved to Italy with Roma and had his first press conference on Thursday.

In it, he claimed he was the “victim” of his past successes at Spurs and Manchester United.