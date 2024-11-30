Peter Crouch predicts shock scoreline in Liverpool vs Man City, with team ‘dominated’ in ‘resounding’ win

Peter Crouch expects one team to be dominated when Liverpool host Manchester City on Sunday

Peter Crouch has predicted Liverpool to put on a “show” when sinking Manchester City by two clear goals on Sunday, and he’s not the only high profile pundit tipping pain for Pep Guardiola’s side at Anfield.

Man City visit Liverpool on Sunday on the back of failing to win any of their last six matches – five of which ended in defeat. Another loss against league leaders Liverpool would see City fall 11 points behind the Reds.

Man City have proven they’re more then capable of reeling off lengthy winning streaks in recent years. But without Ballon d’Or winner Rodri – sidelined with an ACL injury – and with an ageing team lacking in legs and energy, there are serious doubts as to whether City are still capable of mounting a charge.

And according to pundit Peter Crouch when speaking on his podcast, Man City will not only lose 3-1 on Sunday, but they’ll also be dominated in a “resounding” defeat.

“I’m going to go 3-1 Liverpool, “declared Crouch when asked for his prediction. “Pretty resounding.

“I think City are struggling at the moment and I think the confidence is so high at Liverpool.

“They’re getting the job done but I think this could be a show and I think they’ll go 11 points clear and they’ll be dominant. I think they’ll win 3-1.”

Man City have suffered heavy 4-1 (Sporting CP) and 4-0 (Tottenham) defeats in recent weeks. Nonetheless, it would still come as a major shock to many to see the reigning champions brushed aside so easily in a match of this importance.

Gary Neville expecting demolition job in Liverpool vs Man City

Another pundit who thinks Liverpool will handily defeat Man City is Manchester United legend, Gary Neville,

Speaking earlier this week, Neville predicted Liverpool to not only win, but to “run all over” their opponents at Anfield.

“I think Liverpool versus Manchester City is really interesting,” began Neville. “I’m doing the game and can’t wait for it because there is a lot riding on it. I’ve never seen City look as vulnerable in the Pep Guardiola era.

“Jamie Redknapp mentioned this and I thought it was a really good point, where he said that the pressure, all of a sudden, in this fixture is on Liverpool in the sense that everyone will expect Liverpool to win because everyone is beating City!

“What will that do to Liverpool? I think Liverpool will win. Looking at City at this moment in time, when you feel that intensity and passion that Liverpool have, I think they could run all over them is my gut feeling.

“But there is that Pep Guardiola, these group of players have achieved a lot in this last four, five years, you could never write them off.

“Is this the day that basically they’re poked that much that they stir and something happens? It could be but my feeling is that Liverpool will win this game.

“But the pressure, I think, is on Liverpool to win, more than it is on City to win because of what has happened.

“It’s mad to think that City have lost all those games in a row, it’s intriguing and I’m looking forward to it already.”

Latest Liverpool news – Van Dijk breakthrough, Ornstein on Zubimendi

Meanwhile, separate reports from Anfield Watch and TBR Football have both claimed Virgil van Dijk WILL sign a contract extension at Liverpool.

In other news, the Reds have been named as one of four Premier League sides chasing the signature of Borussia Dortmund winger, Jamie Gittens. Chelsea, Tottenham and Arsenal are the three others on the Englishman’s trail.

Elsewhere, reliable reporter David Ornstein has confirmed Liverpool retain strong interest in signing Martin Zubimendi.

‘Liverpool felt that Zubimendi had the perfect profile in terms of what Slot is looking for in a No 6 and they didn’t pursue an alternative in August because they felt no one else could offer the same skill set,’ wrote Ornstein. ‘Their admiration for the Spain international remains strong.’

Finally, Liverpool are ready to reward Curtis Jones with a significant pay rise through a new contract extension.

Jones – who earns just £15,000-a-week at present – has been a revelation under Arne Slot this season. His existing deal doesn’t expire until 2027, though a new deal that better reflects his growing influence at Anfield is on the cards.