Peterborough leading Championship clubs in race to sign AFC Wimbledon star Ali Al-Hamadi

TEAMtalk can reveal that Peterborough United are looking to pull off a major transfer coup in January by beating several Championship clubs to the signing of AFC Wimbledon forward Ali Al-Hamadi.

Al-Hamadi has emerged as one of the most in-demand forwards in the lower leagues due to his outstanding performances for Wimbledon in League 2 so far this season.

The 21-year-old Iraq international has already hit double figures this season, matching his tally for last term with 10 goals and five assists.

TEAMtalk exclusively revealed last month that a host of Championship clubs including Leeds United, Sunderland and Blackburn Rovers – as well as Peterborough’s League 1 rivals Derby County – are keen on a move for the striker.

We can now reveal that both Bristol City and Hull City have looked to manoeuvre themselves in the battle – but it is actually Peterborough who are pushing hardest.

It is understood a deal worth £1.5million is now being lined up and it would represent a club record for The Dons, whose previous record mark came in the last January window when they picked up just over £1m from Qatari club Al Wakrah for Ayoub Assal.

Peterborough leading the race for Ali Al-Hamadi

Peterborough are expected to be on the lookout for striking reinforcements next month with Jonson Clarke-Harris set to move on before the expiry of his contract in June.

Clarke-Harris, 29, came close to joining Bristol Rovers on a club-record deal at the end of last summer’s window, but saw the move collapse late on.

Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony has been open about the prospect of Clarke-Harris moving on in January, having lost the captaincy to Ephron Mason-Clark at the start of this season in anticipation of his departure.

Despite registering 31 and 26 goals in each of his last two seasons in League 1, Clarke-Harris has found opportunities limited this season as Peterborough manager Darren Ferguson aims to implement a more possession-based style of play with his vibrant young team.

Clarke-Harris is just one of many exciting forwards to be unearthed by Peterborough since MacAnthony became Peterborough chairman in 2006.

The likes of former Crystal Palace and Newcastle United star Dwight Gayle and Brentford forward Ivan Toney – linked with moves to Chelsea, Tottenham and Arsenal in January – went on to play in the Premier League after coming to prominence at Peterborough.

Al-Hamadi will be hoping to be the next name on that illustrious list if he does make the move to Peterborough next month.

